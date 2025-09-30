Production of cars at facilities reopened after foreigners’ departure up 1.5 times

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Production of cars at facilities that reopened after the departure of foreign investors, rose by 1.5 times last year to over 142,000 units, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Over 142,000 cars were produced at those facilities in 2024, which is 1.5 times higher than in 2023," he said.

The ministry, as a regulator, has consistently created favorable investment conditions for the restart and operation of those plants, the minister added.

In 2022, a number of foreign automakers left Russia, including Renault, Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and others. Many of them negotiated an option to buy back their Russian assets. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov expressed doubt earlier about the return of foreign automakers that left the Russian market in 2022.