Dialogue among CIS financial regulators important, Russian PM says

MINSK, September 29. /TASS/. The need exists to set up the dialogue among financial regulators of CIS countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"It is important to continue creating conditions for the expansion of foreign economic ties. To support functioning of the reliable payment and financial infrastructure in national currencies also. To build up an efficient system of cross-border payments with foreign partners. There is a need to establish the dialogue among our financial regulators in this regard. It will be a significant step to achieve independence from the international market situation," Mishustin said when speaking at the meeting of the Council of CIS Prime Ministers with limited attendance.

Cooperation among researchers and engineers of CIS countries should be developed further, he noted. New projects enjoying the demand should be launched, best practices should be shared and the level of research and developments should be increased "to receive breakthrough world class results in fundamental areas," Mishustin stressed.

"The CIS scientific and technological development strategy we are adopting today is aimed at that. It will enable our countries to launch new joint projects in the innovation sphere and enhance competitiveness of products," he added.