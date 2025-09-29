MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian wheat exports fell by 28% year-on-year to 1.456 million tons in July-August 2025, the Ekonomicheskaya Pravda publication reported citing official statistics.

According to the publication, almost all major importers of Ukrainian wheat have reduced their purchases. In particular, Spain cut imports by 69% to 243,000 tons, Italy - by 42% to 66,000 tons, Indonesia by 13% to 528,000 tons, and Algeria by 28% to 268,000 tons. The only exception was Egypt, which increased its wheat imports from Ukraine by 48% to 699,000 tons.

Meanwhile, wheat exports to Eastern European countries are prohibited for Ukraine.

The Hungarian government believes that European farmers are suffering significant losses due to the dumping of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The EU's 2022 decision to abolish customs duties and quotas on agricultural imports from Ukraine has caused significant damage to Eastern European countries. Due to different production standards and farmland sizes, cheaper Ukrainian produce is displacing European farmers' produce from their traditional markets. In the fall of 2023, Eastern European countries were forced to impose a ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine after the European Commission refused to extend the embargo, which expired on September 15, on four types of grain and oilseed crops—wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds—to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. Hungary unilaterally maintained the embargo and extended it to 20 additional types of Ukrainian agricultural products, including cereals, meat, eggs, vegetable oil, vegetables, and honey.

Last year, agricultural products accounted for approximately 60% of Ukraine's total exports, which amounted to $41.6 billion, and the European Union purchased about 60% of these products.