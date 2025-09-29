Machinery segment makes main contribution to industrial output growth in Russia — PM

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian industrial production gained almost 1% over eight months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Innoprom Exhibition in Minsk.

"Our industrial production has added almost 1% over the eight months of this year," the prime minister said. "The processing sector edged up by 3.2%. The machinery sector made a sizeable contribution, where incremental growth was almost 11% during this period," Mishustin noted.

The situation in the economy depends on "how actively capacities are upgraded, new plants are created, promising markets are tapped and modern solutions at production facilities are implemented," the prime minister stressed.

"The strong internal industrial base is one of pillars of the national sovereignty," Mishustin added.