Russian oil and gas budget revenues to be $107.4 bln next year

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget will total 8.92 trillion rubles ($107.4 bln) in 2026, 9.1 trillion rubles ($109.6 bln) in 2027, and 9.7 trillion rubles ($116.8 bln) in 2028, according to the explanatory note to the draft Russian federal budget for 2026-2028.

The document was posted in the electronic database of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

Dynamics of oil and gas revenues is driven by the change in the evolution of prices for energy resources and the dollar rate and the production and refining structure set in the forecast of socioeconomic outlook for the Russian economy, the document indicates.