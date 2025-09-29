Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $125 mln with settlements on September 26

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 26, 2025, in the amount of 10.4 bln rubles ($125 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank also sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 25, 2025 in the amount of 10.4 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.