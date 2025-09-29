Trump states intention to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose 100% import tariffs on foreign movies.

On his Truth Social page, he stated that other countries had stolen the movie business from the US "just like candy from a baby." "California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit," Trump wrote.

"Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," the president added.