Foreign companies trying to ensure renewal of their brands in Russia

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Well-known foreign brands try to ensure both the registration and renewal of their trademarks in Russia, head of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) Yury Zubov told TASS.

"A trademark is registered to protect against counterfeiting, to prevent anyone from selling goods under the guise of the copyright holder. In turn, the copyright holder is interested in preserving the brand's reputation, even if the market, in this case the Russian one, is temporarily unavailable. Whether there is any hope of a return to the trademark is unknown," he said.

As for foreign brands renewing their registration, there are lots of them, in almost all sectors, from the automotive industry, furniture, technology to food products, Zubov added.

"Trademark protection in Russia is granted for ten years and can be renewed every ten years. Well-known brands try to ensure both registration and renewal of their trademarks in Russia," he said.