Russian oil and gas budget revenues expected to be $104.7 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget are expected to reach 8.7 trillion rubles ($104.7 bln) as of 2025 year-end, according to pre-reads to the Russian budget amendments for 2025.

"Oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in 2025 are expected to be 8,653,898.6 mln rubles (4.0% to GDP) or by 336,477.9 mln rubles ($4 bln) above the earlier forecast value," the document indicates. "Additional oil and gas revenues as of the end of 2025 are expected to be 78,324.3 mln rubles ($944.5 mln)," as stated in pre-reads.

The change in the estimate of oil and gas revenues in 2025 is driven by the updated taxable base structure and financial metrics of projects, and the forecast of oil and gas prices, as indicated in the document.