Russian non-oil and gas budget revenues to be $336.6 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget [not including regional and local budgets and budgets of extra-budgetary funds - TASS] will total 27.91 trillion rubles ($336.6 bln) this year, according to pre-reads to the Russian budget amendments for 2025.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in 2025 are estimated in the amount of 27,908,326.8 mln rubles (12.8% of GDP), which is 2,280,484.9 mln rubles ($27.5 bln) smaller than the earlier forecast value," the document indicates.

The lowered estimate of non-oil and gas receipts is predominantly related to the decline in receipts of individual taxes and non-tax charges with observed slowdown in dynamics over the past period of 2025 against the figure set in the budget law.