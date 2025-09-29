Gazprom boosts gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia by 28.9% in 1H

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Gas supplies to China by Gazprom Group via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased by 28.9% in the first half of this year, according to the group’s 1H report.

"Gas pipeline supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased by 28.9% in the reporting period," according to the document.

Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China to its maximum design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year on December 1, 2024. Supplies via the Power of Siberia totaled 4.1 bln cubic meters in 2020, 10.39 bln cubic meters in 2021, 15.4 bln cubic meters in 2022, 22.73 bln cubic meters in 2023, and 31.12 bln cubic meters in 2024.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019, under a 30-year contract concluded in 2014 between Gazprom and China’s CNPC. The total volume of deliveries over the entire contract term will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value amounting to $400 bln.