Murmansk Region most interesting to China, India, Thailand tourists — deputy governor

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The greatest interest among foreigners in trips to the Murmansk Region is shown by tourists from China, India, Thailand, Belarus and Turkey, the region's Deputy Governor Alexandra Kondaurova said at the Russian Creative Week forum and festival.

"Tourists [are from] top 5 countries: China, Belarus, India, Thailand, Turkey," her presentation read.

The demand for trips to the Murmansk Region has been growing over recent years, she continued. "The Murmansk Region is in the focus of attention of our domestic tourists as well as foreign visitors. <...> Of course, our partners and friends from the People's Republic of China top the list. We welcome guests from Turkey, Malaysia, and Iran. By the way, there are a lot of guests from Indonesia, so the number of countries interested in visiting the Arctic is growing," she added.

Over recent 10 years, the number of tourists to the region has grown by 150%, she said.

