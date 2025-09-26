Brent crude oil price on ICE exceeds $70 per barrel for the first time since August 1

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures contracts for December 2025 delivery has risen above $70 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since August 1, 2025, according to trading data.

According to exchange data, as of 5:03 p.m. Moscow time (2:03 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent went up 0.59% to $70.05 per barrel.

By 5:18 PM Moscow time, (2:18 p.m. GMT) Brent oil price accelerated its growth and traded at $70.34 (up 1.01%). Meanwhile, the price of WTI crude oil futures contract for November delivery rose by 1.29% to $66.03 per barrel.