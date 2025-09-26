Russia-China energy cooperation remains resilient — Novak

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese cooperation in the energy sector demonstrates a high degree of resilience, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated.

"Thanks to the personal attention of the leaders of our countries, our energy cooperation shows adaptability and stress resistance in the face of rapidly changing, high-intensity external conditions," he said at the meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to Novak, the trusting nature of bilateral contacts enables Moscow and Beijing to achieve new significant results. He noted that the intergovernmental protocols signed by the two countries establish a "reliable foundation for cooperation in the oil sector.".