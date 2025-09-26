VTB Group's net profit falls by 3.2% to $3.92 bln in January-August 2025

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. VTB Group’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the period January-August 2025 amounted to 327.6 bln rubles ($3.92 bln), marking a 3.2% decline compared to the same period last year, according to the group’s financial statements.

In August alone, the group’s net profit fell by 41.1% year-on-year to 23.9 bln rubles ($286 mln).

As explained during a conference call with journalists by First Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Management Board Dmitry Pyanov, the dividend payout of 276 bln rubles ($3.30 bln) inevitably affected net interest income and the net interest margin.