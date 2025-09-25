PREVIEW: Moscow to host major international atomic forum

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The World Atomic Week (WAW), a major international forum hosted by Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom to mark the 80th anniversary of the country's nuclear industry, begins in Moscow on Thursday.

Some 20,000 representatives from more than 100 countries, including ministers, business leaders, scientists, leading media representatives and youths, mostly students and senior officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Nuclear Association (WNA), and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), are expected to participate. This is the first time that an atomic forum of this scale and format has been held.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the event, the Kremlin press service announced.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as well as delegates from Egypt, Iran, Niger, Uzbekistan, and "some specialized organizations," too, will take part.

After the forum, the Russian president is scheduled to hold meetings with the heads of a number of foreign delegations. In particular, he is expected to meet Lukashenko, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, which is close to the Belarusian leader’s press service, reported earlier. The two leaders will synchronize watches on key issues of relations between their countries and discuss the situation in the region, and international issues.