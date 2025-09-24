Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.8% in eight months to 431 bcm — Rosstat

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s cumulative production of gas (natural and associated petroleum gas) fell by 3.8% in January-August 2025 year-on-year to 431.4 bln cubic meters (bcm), the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, natural gas production amounted to 364 bcm in the reporting period, down by 3.4% in annual terms. In August, output equaled 40.9 bcm, which is 5.2% higher than in July 2025, and 6.6% lower than in August 2024.

Associated petroleum gas output fell by 4.6% in January-August to 67.4 bcm.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 20.8 mln tons in January-August, down by 6% compared with the same period in the previous year. In August, LNG production equaled 2.1 mln tons, which is 19.4% lower than in August 2024, and 3.5% lower than in July 2025.