Zaporozhye NPP switches to diesel generations after last power supply line cut

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) had to switch to diesel generators after the last external power supply line has been cut, the facility’s Communication Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"At present, the power plant’s own electricity supply needed to ensure the safety of operations comes from reserve diesel generators. All of them have been turned on and operate normally," she said.

The spokeswoman added that at present, the ZNPP’s fuel reserves are sufficient.