Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets

TEHRAN, September 23. /TASS/. A batch of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets has arrived in Iran, and Su-35 fighter jets are also gradually arriving, said Abolfazl Zohravand, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

"The Russian-made MiG-29s arrived in Iran as a short-term solution and are currently in Shiraz. Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution," the Didban Iran portal quoted him as saying.

According to the Iranian MP, Chinese-made HQ-9 air defense missile systems and Russia’s S-400 air defense missile systems are also being delivered.

In November 2023, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister General Mahdi Farahi confirmed the acquisition of Russian Mi-28 attack helicopters, Su-35 fighter jets, and Yak-130 combat-trainer aircraft, stating that the process was ongoing. On January 27 of this year, IRGC General Ali Shadmani, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, announced Tehran's acquisition of Russian Su-35 fighter jets. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.