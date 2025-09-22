Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.25% to 2,741.06 points by the end of the main trading session on Monday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.76% to 1,027.74 points. The yuan rate rose 2 kopecks to 11.72 rubles.

"The MOEX Index started the week with a decline by almost touching 2,700 points, but after that it gradually improved. The main pressure on sentiments was exerted by new sanctions and geopolitical uncertainty. The 19th EU sanctions package targets Russian energy exports," Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, noted.

"The top gainers in the falling stock market were the Whoosh Holding shares (+3.6%), most likely due to their undervaluation," said Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, the leaders of decline were M.Video shares (-25.3%) after the issuer announced it was preparing a new additional share issue, which will ultimately increase the company's authorized capital more than tenfold.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the ruble exchange rate on Tuesday is 82-84 rubles per US dollar and 11.5-12 rubles per Chinese yuan. The forecast for the MOEX Index for September 23 is 2,700-2,800 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on September 23. Forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan to ruble exchange rates is 82-84 rubles, 97-99 rubles, and 11.5-11.9 rubles, respectively.