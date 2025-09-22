Rosatom developing integrated artificial intelligence infrastructure

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Rosatom State Corporation is working on the creation of integrated artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for digital economy, Rosatom’s Director of Information and Digital Technologies Evgeny Abakumov said.

"In an era of global technological transformation, Rosatom that operates in more than 30 countries, not only successfully integrates digital technologies into its operations but also offers comprehensive solutions to its international partners. The development of trusted artificial intelligence, which opens up new opportunities for the energy sector, is becoming a key focus. We strive to create an integrated AI infrastructure for the development of digital economy, with a particular focus on technological sovereignty and decision transparency," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the state corporation.

AI enables efficient processing of large data sets, improvement of design, engineering, and construction processes, and optimization of complex technological facilities, Abakumov added.