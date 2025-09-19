EC proposes complete ban on all transactions with Rosneft, Gazprom Neft — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow has proposed a complete ban on all transactions with the participation of Russian companies Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Major energy trading companies Rosneft and Gazpromneft will now be on a full transaction ban," she said.

The European Commission has also proposed sanctions against oil companies and refineries in third countries, von der Leyen noted, adding that the move targets those buying Russian oil in violation of Western sanctions, and that the focus is on refineries, oil traders, and petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.

In turn, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that the EC will propose tightening export controls for Russian, Indian and Chinese enterprises, as well as ban the export of a number of chemicals, ores, metals and salts, as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.