Russia sees prospects of organizing energy supplies to Philippines including LNG

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia sees good prospects in organizing supplies of energy, including LNG and liquefied hydrocarbon gases, to the Philippines, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev said at a plenary meeting of the joint Russian-Philippine commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"We see good prospects for activating cooperation in the energy sector. I mean adjusting supplies of traditional energy, including liquefied natural gas and liquefied hydrocarbon gases," he said.

Russian companies are also interested in providing engineering services in the field of designing hydropower facilities to the country, constructing renewable energy facilities, and delivering equipment for promising energy projects in the Philippines, Gruzdev added.