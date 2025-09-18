EU imports 8.7 bln euros worth of goods from Russia in Q1 2025 — Bild

BERLIN, September 18. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) imported 8.7 bln euros worth of goods from Russia in the first quarter of this year despite numerous sanctions, the Bild newspaper wrote, citing data from the German Economic Institute (IW) in Cologne.

In the first quarter of 2021, EU imports from Russia totaled 30.6 bln euros, and for the same period in 2022, it was 63 bln euros, according to the publication. "This was due to the sharp rise in oil and gas prices," IW foreign trade expert Samina Sultan noted. Most EU countries no longer import fossil fuels from Russia, with the exception of Hungary, Slovakia, and to some extent France and Spain, Bild said.

According to the Institute, natural gas imports into the European Union in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 4.4 bln euros. Oil purchases reached 1.4 bln euros, which is almost 93% lower than before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Nevertheless, gas and oil remain among the five most frequently imported commodities from Russia, the newspaper noted. Among the most popular items are still fertilizers (549.95 mln euros), steel and iron (725.84 mln), and nickel (261.09 mln).

Trade continues to function in the opposite direction as well, Bild said. "However, the EU imports slightly more than it exports," Sultan said. In the first quarter of 2025, goods worth 7.9 bln euros were exported to Russia, primarily machinery and pharmaceuticals. For the same period in 2021, this figure was 21.3 bln euros.

In 2024, Germany imported goods worth 1.8 bln euros from Russia. Export revenues amounted to 7.6 bln euros, the newspaper concluded.