Roscosmos, Sistema to create satellite constellation for remote sensing

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Roscosmos and the Russian investment company AFK Sistema will create an orbital group of spacecraft for remote sensing of the Earth, the press service of the state corporation reported.

"Dmitry Bakanov, CEO of Roscosmos state corporation, and Vladimir Yevtushenkov, founder of the public Russian investment company AFK Sistema, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at creating an effective orbital constellation of spacecraft for remote sensing of the Earth," the report said.

The document stipulates the formation of a constellation of remote sensing satellites, which will be launched into orbit with Roscosmos' assistance, by AFK Sistema's subsidiary, the Sputniks group of companies, the state corporation said.

Roscosmos also noted that during the first stage of cooperation, the parties will jointly determine the promising technical parameters and design of the spacecraft. "The new constellation will improve the effectiveness of Russia's efforts in space exploration and use. The implementation of the project will also serve to create conditions for the accelerated development of private space exploration in the country," according to the report.