There is no recession in Russian economy — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. One shouldn’t confuse a recession with an economic slowdown, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said, adding that there is no recession in Russia.

"First of all, we shouldn't confuse a recession, which I agree is associated with very negative phenomena, with an economic slowdown. Yes, there is an economic slowdown, but there is no recession. And even when people talk about a technical recession, they mean the economy has been declining for two consecutive quarters. We haven't seen even that," she said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

A recession can't be judged by a single indicator, even as important as real GDP, Nabiullina added. "Usually, a recession is accompanied by a decline in real incomes, high unemployment, not just increased unemployment, but high unemployment. And if a recession is caused by a cooling of demand, it is accompanied by low inflation," she explained.

"Indeed, inflation has fallen [in Russia], but it still remains above the target. Therefore, in my opinion, we don't have any signs of an economic recession," the Central Bank chief concluded.

