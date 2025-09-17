Krasnodar Airport to handle 50 flights per day during first stage of lifting restrictions

KRASNODAR, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Krasnodar International Airport, which resumed flights on Wednesday, can handle up to 50 flights per day during the first phase of lifting aviation restrictions, the press service of the Aerodinamika holding, which includes the airport, reported.

"During the first phase of flight resumption, the operating hours will be limited to 9:00 am to 7:00 pm local time. However, this will allow handling up to 50 flights per day (25 aircraft)," the report said.

The flight restrictions for civilian aircraft at Krasnodar Airport lasted 1,301 days, the press service added. Ticket sales are currently open for flights from Krasnodar to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Ufa, and Kazan. International flights to Istanbul, Yerevan, Dubai, Samarkand, Tbilisi, and Antalya are also available. The number of destinations will be expanded in the future.