AI adoption could boost global trade by nearly 40% by 2040 — WTO

GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could lead to a nearly 40% increase in global trade and a 13% rise in global GDP by 2040, according to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 2025 World Trade Report.

The report states that WTO experts, based on modeling, concluded that the application of AI technologies could significantly accelerate the growth of global trade and real incomes. "AI could lead to significant increases in trade and GDP by 2040, with global trade projected to rise by 34-37% across different scenarios based on different degrees of policy and technological catch-up between low-, middle-and high-income economies. Global GDP could meanwhile see a 12-13% increase across different scenarios," the report said.

On the other hand, the WTO warns that the adoption of AI technologies may lead not to a reduction, but to an increase in global inequality. According to the WTO, access to AI technologies and the ability to participate in digital trade remain highly uneven, particularly for many low-income countries.

The report also noted that AI adoption strengthens the position of capital-intensive and information-intensive production, which may undermine the competitiveness of economies that rely on low-skilled and inexpensive labor.