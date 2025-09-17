India’s import of Russian oil remains stable in September

NEW DELHI, September 17. /TASS/. India’s import of Russian oil, along with its delivery and shipment at Indian ports, proceeded normally during the first half of September and, in terms of volumes, exceeded the figures for the previous two months, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

The intensification of US criticism of India for its substantial import of Russian oil has so far had no noticeable impact on the choice of suppliers by Indian refineries, the newspaper wrote, adding that shipments of oil from Russian ports to India in September also remain stable.

Contracts for the supply of Russian oil to India are concluded six to eight weeks prior to delivery, The Indian Express added. Import volumes during the first half of September largely correspond to Indian contracts with Russia signed in July, when US President Donald Trump began criticizing India for purchasing Russian oil. According to experts, deliveries of Russian oil to India in late September and October will provide a clear picture of the consequences of Washington’s early August announcement of an additional tariff on Indian imports as a "penalty" for buying Russian oil.

According to shipping company Kpler, India’s import of Russian oil in the first 16 days of September amounted to 1.73 mln barrels per day. The same daily figures were 1.59 mln barrels in July and 1.66 mln barrels in August.

India is one of the world’s largest oil importers. Its total deliveries to the country in 2024 increased by 2.3%, reaching 240.543 mln tons, with Russia’s share in India’s oil purchases reaching 36.4%.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its acquisition of Russian oil and petroleum products. By late August, US duties on imports of Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called these actions unfair.