Russian stock market closes with mixed dynamics

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. At the end of the main trading session on Tuesday, the MOEX index declined by 0.25% to 2,802.77 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.03% to 1,065.88 points. The yuan rose by 5.6 kopecks to 11.62 rubles.

"Today, the MOEX index was dominated by volatility, moving around the 2,800-point level. External news was mixed. First came reports that the adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package had been postponed indefinitely, followed by Bloomberg’s reporting that work on new G7 restrictive measures against Russia could be completed within a couple of weeks," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev noted.

Stock market

By the end of the main session, the leaders in growth were shares of Whoosh (+3.91%), TMK (+3.45%), Samolet (+3.06%), M.Video (+2.11%), and developer PIK (+2.09%).

"TMK shares became the market’s top gainers, most likely driven by the company’s plans to become the main supplier of large-diameter pipes for Gazprom’s new pipeline projects in the Russian Far East," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

The biggest decliners were common shares of Bank Saint Petersburg (-4.11%), Rosseti (-2.35%), coal producer Raspadskaya (-1.86%), TGK-1 (-1.84%), and Ozon depositary receipts (-1.51%).

"Bank Saint Petersburg’s common shares led the declines, apparently due to weak financial results under the Russian Accounting Standards released for January-August 2025," the expert noted.

Outlook for September 17

According to BCS World of Investments, the ruble is expected to trade in the range of 82-84 per US dollar and 11.4-11.8 per Chinese yuan on Wednesday. The forecast for the MOEX Index is 2,750-2,850 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index to fluctuate within 2,800-2,900 points on September 17. Their forecast for the ruble exchange rate is 82-84 per US dollar, 97-99 per euro, and 11.5-11.9 per yuan.