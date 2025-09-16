Russia’s GC NPS to offer Egypt its services in developing ports and airports

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Joint-Stock Company GC NPS, Russia's leading infrastructure group of companies, plans to offer Egypt its services in developing ports, local airports, highways and railways, Denis Borisov, the group's business development director, told reporters.

"We also want to offer our services to our company in the Suez Canal zone in developing ports, possibly local airports, highways and railways," he said.

Borisov added that the group had also preliminarily agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the National Agency for Railways and Tunnels of Egypt. According to him, in the port zone the group "can offer a lot", since it has extensive experience in Russia. In particular, the company can offer Egypt both port infrastructure construction work and dredging work.

"So far, the financial aspect has not been discussed, but we expect that there may be external investors who will be attracted from the world market, as well as financing from the Egyptian side," he specified.

As Borisov said, at the moment the group operates in the territory of Russia, and is also represented in the CIS market. "But we are eying expansion to Africa, the Middle East, the markets of South America and Southeast Asia," he noted.

On September 14, a Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk arrived in Egypt. They inspected the site for the Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal. As Overchuk later stated, Russia hopes that the first companies will be able to begin work in the zone before 2030.

The infrastructure holding NPS (Natsproektstroy) unites more than 100 companies that design, build and service road, rail, energy and port infrastructure facilities. The holding's companies are involved in the development of the Eastern Polygon, as well as projects related to the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway, etc.