MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union has stopped discussing the 19th package of sanctions against Russia because Washington's approach is too radical for the EU, and making a decision without its participation will mean an even greater deterioration of Europe's position after the trade deal, Anton Sviridenko, Executive Director of the Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics, said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported citing a source that the EU postponed new sanctions against Russia to coordinate them with the priorities of the Group of Seven nations, which the United States called on to impose stricter restrictions on Russia, China and India.

"That’s due mainly to uncertainty surrounding a unified position with the United States. The position of the United States is too radical for the European Union, it implies 50-100% duties on India and China," the expert told TASS.

According to Sviridenko, the United States understands this, setting initially unacceptable conditions for joint sanctions. However, making such decisions for the European Union without it means an even greater deterioration of its position after the trade deal - this will limit the European economies’ resources.

"It is impossible to say now how it will end. New options for these harmful measures were promised to be presented on September 19, but the current situation clearly indicates that this is an uncertainty related to global shifts and the inability to respond quickly to them," Sviridenko said.

"These are both US trade deals and the plans of the global South for greater consolidation. All countries face the complexity of action and decision-making to some extent."