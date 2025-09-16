Gold prices on Comex continue to set new records

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) climbed to $3,737.1 per troy ounce, marking a new all-time high, according to data from the trading platform.

As of 12:52 Moscow time, the precious metal was trading at $3,737.1 per ounce (+0.5%), again renewing its historical record.

By 13:50 Moscow time, gold had slowed its advance, trading at $3,733.5 per troy ounce (+0.4%). At the same time, silver futures for December 2025 delivery on Comex stood at $43.17 (+0.29%).

On Monday, gold prices exceeded $3,700 per troy ounce for the first time since September 9, 2025, climbing as high as $3,722.2 per troy ounce and setting a new all-time high.