Russian economy should strive to outpace the dynamics of global one — Putin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The growth rate of the Russian economy should outpace the dynamics of the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"It is obvious that the stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy. And here we have set the main goal, namely, to ensure the growth rates necessary for this," the President said.

According to him, the national economy should not just keep pace with the global economy. "[The Russian economy should] strive to outpace the dynamics of the global economy by revealing the own potential of industries, regions and territories, developing ties with foreign partners, through the widespread introduction of advanced technologies, and mastering new promising areas of the modern economy," Putin explained.