US business interested in resumed air links with Russia — AmCham head

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. American business is interested in seeing direct air links with Russia restored and creating conditions for their profitability, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), Robert Agee, said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, resuming direct flight connection between Russia and the US would be of interest. But just bringing it back is not enough. It needs to be profitable for airlines. For this purpose, it is necessary to restore business relations, restore the work of consular offices and the issuance of visas. We also very much hope for this," he said.

In early September, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in an interview with TASS that Russia had made specific proposals to the United States on resuming direct air service. Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev stated that the Russian side had prepared documents for the restoration of air traffic with the United States, and they were under consideration.