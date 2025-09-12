American company files application to register GQ trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. American company Advance Magazine Publishers, which owns the Conde Nast publishing house, has filed an application with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register the GQ trademark, TASS has learned.

The publishing house also owns such magazines as Vogue, Glamour, and Tatler.

According to the service's data, the application to register the GQ trademark was filed on September 10, 2025, from the United States.

The trademark is registered in five classes (No. 9, 16, 35, 41 and 42) of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), including various scientific instruments, applications, magazines, printed matter, photographs, advertising, business management, education, entertainment, and file provision.

On September 5, the company also filed applications for registration of the Glamour and Tatler trademarks.

Conde Nast, the publishing house that published Vogue, GQ, Glamour and Tatler magazines, announced in April 2022 that it was terminating its Russian franchises and ending its operations in the country.