Price of Brent oil exceeds $68 per barrel on London-based ICE first time since September 3

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2025 delivery has risen above $68 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since September 3, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 03:28 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 2.81%, to $68.17 per barrel.

By 03:48 p.m. Moscow time, Brent slowed its growth and is trading at $67.8 per barrel (+2.25%).

In the meantime, futures for WTI crude oil for delivery in October 2025 is growing by 2.8% to $63.81 per barrel.