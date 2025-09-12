Regulator expects economy to continue growing in 2026, slower than in previous two years

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s economy will continue to grow in 2026, but the more overheated it was, the more noticeable its slowdown will be, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

"I would like to note that the economy continues to grow this year, and it will continue to grow next year, according to our estimates, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous two years. It cannot be any different when overheating, but this is growth. Moreover, the stronger the overheating, the more noticeable the economic slowdown will be," she told a press conference following the regulator’s board meeting on the key rate.

The Bank of Russia has lowered the key interest rate for the third consecutive time, this time by 1 percentage point, bringing it down to 17% per annum. The regulator intends to maintain such a level of monetary policy strictness as necessary to bring inflation back to target by 2026, with further decisions on the key rate to depend on the sustainability of the inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations.