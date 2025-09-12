Mercedes-Benz files application with Rospatent to register trademark

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The automotive group Mercedes-Benz has submitted an application to Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register a trademark under the same name, TASS reported.

According to the service’s data, the application to register the "Mercedes-Benz" trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany. The trademark is being registered in two classes (No. 12 and No. 37) of the International Classification of Goods and Services, which cover automobiles, as well as repair and technical maintenance of motor vehicles.

In March 2022, the group announced the suspension of passenger car deliveries to Russia and the halt of their production within the country.