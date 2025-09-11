Rosatom, China’s CNNC agree to cooperate on workforce development

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Rosatom and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) have signed a memorandum of understanding on personnel cooperation, the Rosatom press service reported.

The parties agreed to develop a strategic partnership and joint initiatives in the areas of workforce potential and labor markets. The agreement provides for coordination of activities in developing a human-centered approach to personnel training and development, cooperation between youth and women’s professional communities in both countries, and much more.

"We are always open to dialogue and are interested in developing a partnership with the China National Nuclear Corporation on personnel matters, including in the multilateral format established within the nuclear energy platform under BRICS. We are confident that the agreement and roadmap signed today will clearly define stages, objectives, and areas of responsibility, which will undoubtedly enhance the effectiveness of our joint work. We look forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in developing a high-tech labor market and workforce potential," Tatiana Terentyeva, Rosatom’s Deputy Director General for Personnel, said.

Cooperation with the China National Nuclear Corporation has been and remains a key priority for Rosatom. A significant event last year was the creation of the BRICS Nuclear Platform - a voluntary alliance of companies and professional nuclear communities from BRICS countries. CNNC is an active participant in this initiative.