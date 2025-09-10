RTS Index down below 1,100 points first since August 7

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index has fallen below 1,100 points for the first time since August 7, 2025, after the publication of official dollar and euro exchange rates by the Bank of Russia for September 11, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT), the RTS was down by 2.41% at 1,084.25 points. By 5:46 p.m. Moscow time (2:46 p.m. GMT), the RTS had extended losses to 2.51% as it traded at 1,083.23 points, while the MOEX Index was down by 0.54% at 2,920.09 points.

The official dollar exchange rate exceeded 84 rubles for the first time since April 12, 2025, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 99 rubles first since February 12, 2025.