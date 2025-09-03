Pacific Railway to reach 30 mln tons of coal transportation capacity in 2026 — Elga

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Pacific Railway is expected to reach its planned transportation capacity of 30 million tons of coal per year in 2026, the press service of the Elga company told TASS at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum.

"In 2025, the Pacific Railway will operate in test mode - specialists are testing systems, analyzing details of its operation, and identifying areas for further improvement. Currently, up to 2,000 railcars pass along the line every day. Taking this work into account, we expect to reach the planned transportation capacity of 30 million tons of coal per year in 2026," the company said.

It added that investments in the construction of the Pacific Railway corresponded to the initial plans, the project was implemented within the approved budget. Previously, investments in the project were estimated at 146.6 billion rubles ($1.8 bln).

The company noted that the first train traveled on the Pacific Railway at the end of 2024. The length of the railroad is 531 km and 626 km (taking into account sidings and stations). Its construction was carried out in a short time, in extreme climatic and logistical conditions, the company noted.

The Pacific Railway is an infrastructure project of the coal company Elga. The railway line runs through the territory of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) and the Khabarovsk Region. It connects the Elga coal deposit in Yakutia with the sea coal terminal near Cape Manorsky on the Sea of Okhotsk.

