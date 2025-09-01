Putin pleased with trade dynamics with Turkey, trade turnover up 3% in 1H 2025

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is pleased with growth rates of trade between Russia and Turkey, with trade turnover having grown by 3% in the first half of this year.

"We view Turkey as a reliable, time-tested partner both in bilateral affairs and in the international arena. We are satisfied with the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation. Last year the volume of trade turnover gained 6.6%, while in the first half of this year it added another almost 3%," he said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin emphasized that he highly values personal contacts, which invariably take place in a constructive, mutually respectful manner. "This is fully consistent with the principles of good neighborliness, the traditionally friendly nature of Russian-Turkish relations," he noted.

Speaking about economy, Putin noted that the intergovernmental commission is actively working, with its latest meeting held in Moscow at the end of June. "Large-scale investments are being made on a reciprocal basis. Russian companies are implementing large projects in such sectors of the Turkish economy as metallurgy and automobile manufacturing. Turkish companies are widely represented in Russia in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, and woodworking," he said.

Partnership in the energy sector between the two countries is truly strategic, the president noted. "Russia is one of key suppliers of natural gas to Turkey. At present, [gas] is uninterruptedly exported via the Black Sea, via the Blue Stream, and TurkStream pipelines," he said.

Russia’s state corporation Rosatom continues to implement the flagship project for the construction of the first Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu, Putin added. "Preparations are underway for the imminent commissioning of the first power unit of the station," he said.