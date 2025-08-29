Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.46% to 2,899.38 points. The RTS Index tumbled 0.51% to 1,137 points. The yuan rate moved upward by two kopecks to 11.26 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index ended the week with a moderate correction but nevertheless did not move far from 2,900 points, which is technically a favorable signal. The coming weekend in conditions of geopolitical uncertainty induced the appropriate desire of investors to fix profit. Furthermore, oil prices were in the red today and the ruble did not rush weakening, despite the end of the tax period, Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,850-2,950 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,850 - 2,940 points.