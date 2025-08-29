Gazprom's net profit under IFRS down by 6%, to $12.2 bln in H1 2025 — company

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom's net profit attributable to the company's shareholders, for the first half of the year amounted to 983 billion rubles ($12.2 bln) down by 6% from 1.04 trillion rubles ($12.9 bln) a year earlier, as calculated under international financial reporting standards (IFRS), the company reported.

"Net profit attributable to the shareholders of PJSC Gazprom for January-June 2025 amounted to 983 billion rubles. The result was affected by the strengthening of the ruble, which formed a profit on exchange rate differences on financial items," said the holding's deputy CEO Famil Sadygov, as quoted in the company’s statement.

"The holding's revenue amounted to 4.99 trillion rubles ($62 bln), showing a decrease of 2%. The final result was affected by the strengthening of the ruble and the decline in oil prices. In the meantime, the gas business demonstrated confident growth - revenue from gas sales increased by 8% both due to export sales and thanks to the domestic market," Sadygov said.

Gazprom increased its EBITDA in January - June by 6% compared to 2024 - to 1.55 trillion rubles ($19.3 bln). A significant contribution to the half-year result was made by the second quarter, when EBITDA increased by 28% compared to the same period in 2024, including due to a decrease in operating expenses, said the deputy chairman of the company's management board.

Gazprom's free cash flow amounted to 281 billion rubles ($3.5 bln).

Operating cash flow adjusted for changes in short-term deposits reached 1.475 trillion rubles ($18.3 bln), which is 43% higher than in the first half of 2024.

Gazprom's net debt adjusted for deposits decreased by 221 billion rubles ($2.7 bln) and amounted to 5.5 trillion rubles ($68.4 bln).

The total debt of the Gazprom Group decreased by 9% compared to the end of last year - to 6.08 trillion rubles ($75.5 bln). Over the reporting period, the figure decreased by 637 billion rubles ($7.9 bln), largely due to the strengthening of the ruble. Gazprom's debt burden level for the first half of the year in terms of net debt/EBITDA decreased to 1.71 from 1.83 at the end of 2024.

"The amount of debt repayment in the first half of 2025 exceeded the amount raised. This is a good example of Gazprom's careful work to control the debt burden," Sadygov concluded.