BERLIN, August 22. /TASS/. Germany’s Economy Ministry stated that the security of supplies to Germany is ensured, despite the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the DPA agency reported citing a representative of the ministry.

According to the news agency, the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline did not affect supplies. "The security of supplies is guaranteed," the representative of the ministry said in response to a request from DPA. According to her, the ministry is closely monitoring the development of the situation.

She also stressed that her ministry is in constant contact with the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt (Brandenburg state) in eastern Germany. The plant, as DPA points out, receives part of its crude oil from Kazakhstan via the Druzhba pipeline. There are currently no consequences for the operation of the plant, the agency concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported that the Druzhba oil pipeline had once again been attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces and that oil supplies from Russia to Hungary had been stopped. According to him, the attack was on the pipeline infrastructure "on the Russian-Belarusian border." The minister noted that this had happened "for the third time in a short period." Slovakia also reported a halt in oil supplies.

Earlier this week, Ukraine had already launched drone strikes on the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure, which had to be repaired by Russian specialists. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were interrupted for two days. Szijjarto maintained contacts on this topic with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin. Hungary described Ukraine's actions as "outrageous and unacceptable" and made it clear that it could stop exporting electricity to that country.