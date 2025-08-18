Chinese excavators assembly to be organized in Kazan — CEO

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. The assembly of excavators of two Chinese manufacturers can be organized in Kazan with further localization of production, CEO of Taurus Motors Alexander Shepelev said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"We want to localize the assembly facility for excavators with the perspective of localizing production in Russia," Shepelev said, cited by forum organizers. "We will be able to create competencies enabling to boost sales in the future," the chief executive added.

Relevant memoranda of cooperation were signed between Taurus Motors and two Chinese companies manufacturing heavy construction machinery.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism.