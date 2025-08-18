Group visa-free tourist flow from China to Russia up 25% in July — association

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The tourist traffic from China to Moscow within the framework of group visa-free exchanges gained 24.6% year on year to 12,200 people in July 2025, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) told TASS.

"Moscow, unlike St. Petersburg, continued increasing the receipt of Chinese groups in midsummer by air (12,186 group visa-free tourists in July 2025 and 9,777 a year earlier). Moscow also had a sound upside according to results of the first six months (+41.1%)," the association said.

The total share of European Russia in the group visa-free travel flow from China totaled 12.9% in July (+11.1% against last July) but declined in absolute figures: 13,684 visa-free tourists from China came to Moscow and St. Petersburg in July 2025, while their figures was 14,705 in July 2024, the association noted.

Overall, travels of Chinese citizens to Russia under visa-free group lists plunged by 19.7% annually in July to 106,319. The indicator lost 15.7% year on year in January - July 2025 to 272.088 trips.

The decline of the total share of Far Eastern regions as part of the total visa-free group tourist traffic from China was registered in July 2025. "Lowering of the share of the Far East is related to the trend reversal in leading regions in midsummer. The Trans-Baikal Region became an exception: the only Far Eastern region with the growth of the visa-free group tourist flow in July (+9.1, 20,958 tourists), where the upward trend registered according to results of the first six months continues," the association added.