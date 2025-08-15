Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with growing indicators on expectations of the forthcoming summit between the presidents of Russia and the United States, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.17% to 3,012.09 points. The RTS Index added 0.84% to 1,185.76 points. The yuan rate moved upward by five kopecks to 11.1 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started the day with a modest plus but growth accelerated over the day. The benchmark climbed above 3,000 points at a certain moments, again at its highs since the end of April. Investors await the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States with optimism. Stocks may get some backing from ruble weakening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,850-3,050 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,950 - 3,050 points.