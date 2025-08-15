Individual investment accounts in Russia grow to 6.2 mln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The number of individual investment account (IIA) increased in Russia by almost 94,000 to more than 6.2 mln, the press service of the Bank of Russia said.

"Incremental growth in the number of individual investment account (IIA) accelerated in the second quarter of 2025. Clients of brokers continued to proactively replenish IIAs; they preferred bonds when choosing assets," the Central Bank said.

The net inflow of funds to broker accounts amounted to 39 bln rubles ($486.5 mln). At the same time, clients of trust managers continued withdrawing money from accounts, with the net outflow declining to one billion rubles ($12.5 mln), the lowest figure since the fourth quarter of 2021.

The share of bonds in investor portfolios increased to 39%, according to the Central Bank. The share of Russian stocks declined to 33%. Cash accounts for just 6%.